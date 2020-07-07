Use code "PLUS20" to get this price. That's $54 under the best price we could find for this bundle new. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
- Sold via VIPoutlet via eBay.
- includes the battery and charger
- bump-feed string
- variable-speed trigger
- Model: RY40250
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 10" cut swatch
- 0.065" line
- Model: P20103BTL
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- battery, charger
- variable speed trigger
- Model: P20100
Save $20 off the list price of this 2-tool combo kit. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 10" trimmer cut width
- 120mph blower
- 18V compact lithium-ion battery and charger
- 3-year limited warranty
That's $10 off list.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 11" to 13" adjustable cutting width
- adjustable string width
- pivoting head
- Model: P2080
Save on flower seed kits, pruners, feeders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Lawn mowers start at $249 and leaf blowers at $99. Also save on a chainsaw, trimmers, and chargers. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on a lawn mower, pressure washer, and utility cart. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Apply code "PLUS20" to save on home and garden, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on new, refurb, and open-box headphones (starting from $49.95), speakers (starting from $74.95), and soundbars (starting from $144.95). Shop Now at eBay
- Refurbished items carry a 1-year Bose warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
At time of publishing this sale has no fewer than three Google phones in its first two rows, but the fact remains: it also contains great savings on new, refurb, and open-box MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods, and iPads. Shop Now at eBay
- Proof!
- Warranties for the refurbished and open-box items will vary by seller.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- compatible with all tools in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Model: P161
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- circular saw
- multi-tool
- work light
- 1.5 Ah battery
- 4.0 Ah battery
- 18V charger
- bag
- Model: P1819
Once you factor in the bonus tool, that's a savings of at least $20, and as much as $80. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down on the product page to choose your bonus tool from the list provided.
- includes charger & bag
- Model: PSK003
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes magnetic screw guide, socket adaptors, & nut drivers
- impact rated bits w/ hex shank for impact drivers & drills
- Model: AR2040
