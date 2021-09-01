Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo for $90 in cart
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Used Ryobi 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo
$90 in cart
free shipping

That's $189 below what you'll pay for a new combo at Home Depot. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
  • Add item to the cart to see this price.
Features
  • reel-easy bump feed for trimmer
  • includes blade head for heavy-duty trimming
  • 13" to 15" cutting width
  • variable speed trigger
  • Whisper Series jet fan blower
  • includes Ryobi battery and charger
  • Model: RY40950VNM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Outdoor Power Equipment eBay Ryobi
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $90 Buy Now