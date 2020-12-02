It's a savings of $12 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- adjustable height
- Model: ATMS032
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Clip the $36 off coupon and apply code "5NF8BXCF" to save $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KYY Tech via Amazon.
- Available in Grey.
- includes scratch-proof magnetic smart cover
- USB-C and mini HDMI ports
- 1080p IPS display
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 60Hz refresh rate
- dual speakers
- Model: K3
That's a low today by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- 2560 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI, DVI, and DisplayPort inputs
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 12:9 aspect ratio
- Model: VIEW101
Save on over 40 models, with a good few of them coming in under the $100 mark. Shop Now at Staples
- HP V24i 24" 1080 LED Monitor for $89.99 (pictured, $40 off)
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $89.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SAMSUNG LC24F396FHNXZA 24" 1800R Curved Monitor for $119.99 ($30 off).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
Apply coupon code "25ATMS001" to save $5 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- adjustable to 180 degrees
- universal compatibility
- aluminum construction
- Model: ATMS001
Apply coupon code "30ATMS003" to save $7 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
That's $30 off and the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The price may vary by ZIP code.
- includes cam, 32GB microSD card, 2 contact sensors, motion sensor, sensor bridge, 2 plugs, 3 bulbs, and installation accessories
- Model: WSHSB
