Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Rosewill Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner
$27 $36
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 15 temperature levels from 140 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit
  • 4 temperature and 4 power presets
  • timer setting from 1 minute to 3 hours
  • Model: RHAI-19002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Rosewill
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register