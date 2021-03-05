New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Roku Wireless Subwoofer
$127 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING" for a total of $53 off the list price, a $23 drop from four days ago, and a current price low by $32. Buy Now at eBay

  • Works only with Roku audio.
  • Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
  • 10" driver
  • seamless audio/video sync
  • Model: 9201R
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
