Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a $12 drop from our mention earlier today, the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- Model: 3930R
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we've seen for this player. It's the best deal today by at least a buck, although those vendors require pickup. You'd pay at least $35 to get it shipped, otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- HDR 10
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- dual-band WiFi
- Model: 3941R
Apply coupon code "STREAM20" to drop it to $80. That's a savings of $399 off list. Buy Now at StackSocial
- over 150 live channels
- 500,000+ TV shows & movies
- Spanish channels available
- manage all streaming services in one location
That's $41 under our July mention and an all-time low price for this media player. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: MQD22LL/A
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Blu-Ray/DVD/CD playback
- streams from VUDU, Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, Pandora, and Napster
- remote control
- Model: BP350
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- 4K HDR support
- 2.1-channel
- built-in subwoofers
- voice remote
- 100W
- built-in Fire TV 4K streaming media player
- Model: D3000
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
It's $155 under the price of buying a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
