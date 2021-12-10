It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- HDMI cable
- supports HDR10 and resolutions up to 3840x2160
- Model: 3920R
-
Expires 12/12/2021
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That is $50 off the list price and lowest price we've seen by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
This is the lowest price we found by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
- use wireless or wired headphones w/ the Roku mobile app
- includes high-speed HDMI cable & Simple remote
- Model: 829610005461
You'd pay at least $4 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K streaming w/ Dolby Vision HDR
- includes voice remote & headphones
- USB & HDMI ports
- compatible with Apple AirPlay
- Model: 4800R
Save $60 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa voice control
- stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more in hi-fidelity audio
- multiple digital & analog inputs & outputs
- lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input like an amplified turntable or CD player
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Chromecast built-in
- 4K resolution
That's a savings of $10 of list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- integrated HDMI connector
- dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- up to 4K HDR
- Model: GA01919-US
It's an all-time low at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
Save across a variety of categories including TVs, computers, major appliances, fitness items, wearable technology, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15 color/functions
- 3', 4', and 5' trees connected together
- Model: 62257
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|$30 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$20 (exp 2 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Target
|$22 (exp 9 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register