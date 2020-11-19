New
Belk · 27 mins ago
Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player (2019)
$22 $25
With the in-store pickup discount, it's $8 off list and the second best price we've seen (within a buck of the best). Buy Now at Belk

Features
  • compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
  • stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
  • includes HDMI cable plug and play
  • Model: 3930R
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Belk 25% -- $22
Amazon   $21 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $24 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price