With the in-store pickup discount, it's $8 off list and the second best price we've seen (within a buck of the best). Buy Now at Belk
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- Model: 3930R
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Trade in an eligible Fire TV device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old device. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
This brand new Chromecast costs $50 elsewhere, but you'll get it for free after your first YouTube TV payment. Buy Now at YouTube
- YouTube TV features over 85 channels (including NFL, NBA, and MLB networks) and unlimited cloud DVR storage
- Chromecast features 4K HD streaming
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
That's a savings of $12 off the list price (and the best shipped price we could find by $5). Buy Now at Amazon
- 8GB storage
- supports Dolby Atmos audio
- supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks
- controls power and volume on TV and soundbar
- up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys priced from $6. Shop Now at Belk
- Snag an extra 10% off when you opt for in-store pickup (where available). Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 or is free for orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Sharper Image RC Orbit Tumbler for $15 ($35 off).
It's $21 under what you'd pay at Amazon. You'll need to opt for in-store pickup to get this price. Buy Now at Belk
- Can't pick up? You'll pay $19.99 plus $8.95 for shipping (still a $10 low).
- removable drip tray and water reservoir
- accepts k-cup pods and coffee grounds
- one-touch operation
- automatic shut-off
- Model: ECMK103
It's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black Marble.
- Also available in White for the same price. (Search "8100519BSSK9010WHMB" to find it.)
- measures 8" x 2" x 8"
- USB power cable
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Belk
|25%
|--
|$22
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$21 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$24 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register