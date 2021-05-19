Rogue Starter Acoustic Guitar for $54
eBay
Rogue Starter Acoustic Guitar
$54 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PLAYMUSIC21" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $26. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black at this price. Prefer another color? Blue Burst is $67.99 after coupon.
  • Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
  • 7/8 scale
  • maple neck
  • select hardwood fretboard
  • Model: SO-069-RAG-B
  Code "PLAYMUSIC21"
