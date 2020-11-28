New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rogue RA-090 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar
$57 $90
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $13 and a very inexpensive way to start playing guitar. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
  • Available in Natural.
Features
  • whitewood body
  • nato neck
  • painted maple bridge and 20-fret fingerboard
  • Model: SO069RA090BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Musical Instruments eBay Rogue
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $57 Buy Now