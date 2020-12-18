Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save. That's $59 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- precision depth setting
- laser guide
- plunge cut indicators
- diamond grit blade, HSS blade, carbide tipped blade
- Model: RK3440K
It's $24 under the lowest price we could find for a new one and the best we've seen for any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- Includes a 1-year warranty.
- 5-amp electric motor
- left-handed blade design
- dust port
- accessory kit
- Model: RK3441K
Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" cuts it to $61 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rock well via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- aluminum guard
- steel base
- spindle lock
- lock off switch
- dust extraction system
- Model: SS3402
Most stores charge $130 or more.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- 7-1/4" 18T carbide tip blade
- hex wrench
- beveling shoe up to 55° for angled cuts
That's $12 under what you'd pay at the US Postal Service. For more savings, get two rolls for $42.62 each, or three rolls for $41.75 each. If you buy four or more rolls, you'll pay $40.88 per roll. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
- can be used for the current postage rate, even when rates rise
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay $13 more for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to cart to see the discounted price.
- In Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $12 under our certified refurb mention from last week and $71 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- A 3-year Rockwell warranty applies.
- tool-free blade change
- portable
- includes 5 blades, miter guage, and rip fence
- Model: RK7323
Save on a selection of new, open box, and refurbished tools and workshop equipment. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open Box Rockwell JawHorse Sheetmaster Portable Work Support Station Vice Clamp for $179.99 ($83 less than buying new).
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" stacks with an in-cart discount to drop the price, leaving it $63 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- up to 37” of clamping range
- 3/8” per step clamping method
- 2,200 lbs. of pressure
- quick-release leg latches & unlockable wheels
- Model: RK9003
Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
- 5° oscillating angle
- 4 amp motor
- variable speed
- Model: RK5142K
