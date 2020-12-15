New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Rockwell ShopSeries 16" Scroll Saw
$110 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" and you'll get it for $50 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Rockwell via eBay
  • a 2-year warranty applies
Features
  • 1.2-amp
  • bevels from 0 to 45 degrees
  • two 5" tungsten carbide blades
  • throat depth of 16", cutting depth of 2.5"
  • variable speed
  • 4/5" stroke
  • Model: RK7315
  • UPC: 733353170693, 796299733810, 712714428031, 822465007130, 100058647407, 039725037138, 039725033451
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 5 mos ago
Rockwell ShopSeries RK7315 16" Scroll Saw with Variable Speed Control
$160
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Powerful, lightweight 1.2-amp scroll saw ideal for a variety of woodworking projects
  • Die-cast aluminum table bevels from 0 to 45 degrees
  • Includes two durable 5" tungsten carbide blades with a throat depth of 16" and a cutting depth of 2-1/2"
  • Variable speed control and a 4/5" stroke ensure clean accurate cuts
  • 2 year limited warranty protects against defects in materials and workmanship
  • Model: RK7315
  • UPC: 733353170693, 796299733810, 712714428031, 822465007130, 100058647407, 039725037138, 039725033451
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 15% -- $110 Buy Now
Amazon   $193 (exp 5 mos ago) $160 Check Price