Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" and you'll get it for $50 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Rockwell via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- 1.2-amp
- bevels from 0 to 45 degrees
- two 5" tungsten carbide blades
- throat depth of 16", cutting depth of 2.5"
- variable speed
- 4/5" stroke
- Model: RK7315
- UPC: 733353170693, 796299733810, 712714428031, 822465007130, 100058647407, 039725037138, 039725033451
It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- variable speed control up to 750 RPM
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- 120-lbs. of torque
- Model: SS2811
Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
- 5° oscillating angle
- 4 amp motor
- variable speed
- Model: RK5142K
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
It's $12 less than what USPS charges for 100 stamps. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on a selection of new, open box, and refurbished tools and workshop equipment. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open Box Rockwell JawHorse Sheetmaster Portable Work Support Station Vice Clamp for $179.99 ($83 less than buying new).
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$193 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$160
|Check Price
