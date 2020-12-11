Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
- 5° oscillating angle
- 4 amp motor
- variable speed
- Model: RK5142K
It's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- variable speed control up to 750 RPM
- 3/8" keyless chuck
- 120-lbs. of torque
- Model: SS2811
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on over 1,900 tools from brands DeWalt, Husky, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($597 off list).
This beats our October mention since that required pickup, it's a current low by $7, and most charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
These start at $40 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $38 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Gray/Green pictured).
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Save on a selection of new, open box, and refurbished tools and workshop equipment. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open Box Rockwell JawHorse Sheetmaster Portable Work Support Station Vice Clamp for $179.99 ($83 less than buying new).
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
