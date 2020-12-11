New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Certified Refurb Rockwell Universal Fit Sonicrafter F50 Oscillating Tool
$68 $160
free shipping

Apply code "PWRTL15" to save. You'd pay $42 more if you bought the tool alone new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • includes a variety of blades and sanding attachments
  • 5° oscillating angle
  • 4 amp motor
  • variable speed
  • Model: RK5142K
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PWRTL15"
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% -- $68 Buy Now