That's $25 less than you'd pay for a new one, but most stores actually charge $100 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11,000 to 20,000 oscillations per minute
- 34 lbs. of maximum stall weight
- includes 32 accessories
- 1 ton of clamping force
- Model: RK5132K
Published 1 hr ago
That's $9 less than our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the best price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
This is an $8 low today and the best price we've seen in two years. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-treated screw and nutdriver bits
- magnetic case with built-in hooks
- impact-resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
