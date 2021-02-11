New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Certified Refurb Rockwell 10-Piece 4-Amp Corded Oscillating Tool Kit
$80 $200
free shipping

That's $39 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • For cutting, sawing, scraping, sanding, and more.
  • Kit Includes: (2) 1-3/8" Precision end-Cut Blades, (2) Bimetal 1-3/8" end-cut blades. 3 Sanding Sheets, (1) Sanding Pad, and a Carry case.
  • Model: RK5144K
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Rockwell
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $80 Buy Now