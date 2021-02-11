That's $39 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- For cutting, sawing, scraping, sanding, and more.
- Kit Includes: (2) 1-3/8" Precision end-Cut Blades, (2) Bimetal 1-3/8" end-cut blades. 3 Sanding Sheets, (1) Sanding Pad, and a Carry case.
- Model: RK5144K
That's $38 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- The price drops in cart and coupon code "PREZDAY20" further lowers the price. The coupon can also be used only once per account.
Save $7 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- steel base construction
- 10" power cord
- spindle lock
- 45° bevel
- 120V
- Model: SS3401
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes drill, sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver attachments
- charger
- case
- other components (listed on page)
- Model: BDCDMT1206KITC
Shop and save up to $150 off Milwaukee power tools when you add them to your cart. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off $299 or more
- $80 off $399 or more
- $150 off $499 or more
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fees.
Use code "PREZDAY20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already discounted Makita power tools, including saws, drills, shop speakers, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Reciprocating Saw (Bare Tool) is pictured for $64 ($56 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate and sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- tripod set up
- low-friction slides
- 90° head bevel
- bubble indicator for leveling
- Model: RK9034
