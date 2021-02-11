Save $7 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- steel base construction
- 10" power cord
- spindle lock
- 45° bevel
- 120V
- Model: SS3401
Published 22 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
Clip the 20% code to get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tooleader Direct via Amazon.
- In Orange.
- 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
- metal blade guard
- dust port
- laser guide
- 6 blades
- flexible 90° and 45° bevel
- Model: TCS115A
That's a price low by $11, but most stores charge $129 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjusts speed and torque during operation for optimum performance
- 5,000 RPM brushless motor
- die-cast magnesium base
- blade guard
- Model: XSH03Z
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- tripod set up
- low-friction slides
- 90° head bevel
- bubble indicator for leveling
- Model: RK9034
That's $38 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- The price drops in cart and coupon code "PREZDAY20" further lowers the price. The coupon can also be used only once per account.
That's $39 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Rockwell Tools via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- For cutting, sawing, scraping, sanding, and more.
- Kit Includes: (2) 1-3/8" Precision end-Cut Blades, (2) Bimetal 1-3/8" end-cut blades. 3 Sanding Sheets, (1) Sanding Pad, and a Carry case.
- Model: RK5144K
