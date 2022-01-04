New
$140 $250
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Audio Savings via eBay.
- 5.25” Subwoofer with Built-In Receiver
- 800 Watts Peak Power
- 3” Center Channel Speaker
- Built-In FM Receiver
- 5 Preset Equalizer Curves
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Full Function Remote
- 300Hz – 20KHz Frequency Response
- Model: HTS45
