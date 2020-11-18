New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockville 40W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$35 $119
free shipping

That's a low by $30. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
Features
  • USB port
  • SD/MCC card reader
  • built-in FM radio
  • Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR
  • 2" drivers
  • Model: RPB25
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Rockville
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% $29 (exp 10 mos ago) $35 Buy Now