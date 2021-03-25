New
Rockville 1,000W Home Theater Receiver w/ Bluetooth
$165 $349
  • Sold by AudioSavings via eBay.
Features
  • includes two wireless microphones and a remote control
  • AM/FM tuner w/ 50 presets
  • digital karaoke system
  • USB port
  • Model: RPA70WBT
