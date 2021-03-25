New
eBay
$165 $349
free shipping
It's $184 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by AudioSavings via eBay.
Features
- includes two wireless microphones and a remote control
- AM/FM tuner w/ 50 presets
- digital karaoke system
- USB port
- Model: RPA70WBT
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
