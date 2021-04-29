To get this deal, click "Get Code and Shop on Amazon", then login with Amazon, and use the special code provided at Amazon's Checkout. Be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount.
Tiktech cuts the Rockspace AC750 Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender from $34.99 to $13.99. That's 60% off. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- WPS one button setup
- covers up to 1,292 sq. ft.
- speeds up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 433Mbps for 5GHz
- Model: 750RPT
Expires 6/5/2021
Clip the $7 off coupon on the page and apply code "WIFI530PCT" to drop the price $18 below our mention in February and save a total of $52 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 2dmmarketingUS via Amazon.
- mobile control via RS app
- 2033Mbps for gaming and 4K
- covers up to 1,300-square feet
- Mu-Mimo and beamforning technology
- Model: RSD0614
Clip the on-page coupon to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 2dmmarketingUS via Amazon.
- up to 5,380-sq. ft. coverage
- built-in firewall
- parental mode
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's the best price we could find by $50 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 5,000 sq. ft. coverage
- Model: SRK60-100NAS
Clip the $10 on-page coupon to get the lowest price we could find by $20. (Major stores charge $130.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- Model: RAX20-100NAS
