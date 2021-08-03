Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $150

It's the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition and $60 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Roborock via eBay.
- A 6-month Roborock warranty is included.
- intelligent navigation
- battery power to clean up to 2152 square feet
- 640ml dust bin
- app and voice control
- Model: E4
- UPC: 850016799340
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $144. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VGreat via Amazon.
- 2,000-Pa suction
- smart app control
- WiFi connected mapping
- includes charging dock, AC power adapter, water tank, cloth mop, 2 side brushes, HEPA filter, & cleaning tool
- Model: S10 Pro
Clip the $40 on page coupon and apply code "TCLDEAL729" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Flagship via Amazon.
- up to two hours runtime
- multiple cleaning modes
- anti-drop sensor
- washable HEPA filter
- automatic self-recharging
- remote control
- 600m dust box
- 2,600mAh battery
- Model: Sweeva 1000
That's a savings of $242. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- self-emptying dustpan
- 3 levels of suction (700Pa, 1,200Pa, and 2,700Pa)
- Lidar mapping navigation
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White/Black.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- Methodical Cleaning: Logical Route Planning, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors effectively and quickly. Infrared-sensors help avoid collisions, and cliff-sensors for preventing accidental falls. An anti-tangle main brush and side brush keep E4 cleaning without interruption.
- 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop: Get brighter floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Get up to 2000Pa of power suction with minimum noise and a super-slim 3.55in design. Low enough to reach under beds, sofas, and areas where dirt hides.
- App & Voice Control: Schedule cleanups at anytime and anywhere with the Mi home app. Start and stop cleaning with Amazon Alexa. (Note: No separate remote control provided).
- High-Capacity Battery and Auto Top-Up: A 100% larger 5200mAh battery means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft. Auto-Top-up means E4 will return to the dock when low on power, recharge, and then pick up where it left off.
- Model: E4
- UPC: 850016799340
It's $62 under list price.
