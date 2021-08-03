Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $150
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$150 $380
free shipping

It's the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition and $60 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Roborock via eBay.
  • A 6-month Roborock warranty is included.
Features
  • intelligent navigation
  • battery power to clean up to 2152 square feet
  • 640ml dust bin
  • app and voice control
  • Model: E4
  • UPC: 850016799340
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Robot Vacuums eBay Roborock
Staff Pick Smart Home Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $380
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$380
free shipping

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Methodical Cleaning: Logical Route Planning, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors effectively and quickly. Infrared-sensors help avoid collisions, and cliff-sensors for preventing accidental falls. An anti-tangle main brush and side brush keep E4 cleaning without interruption.
  • 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop: Get brighter floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Get up to 2000Pa of power suction with minimum noise and a super-slim 3.55in design. Low enough to reach under beds, sofas, and areas where dirt hides.
  • App & Voice Control: Schedule cleanups at anytime and anywhere with the Mi home app. Start and stop cleaning with Amazon Alexa. (Note: No separate remote control provided).
  • High-Capacity Battery and Auto Top-Up: A 100% larger 5200mAh battery means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft. Auto-Top-up means E4 will return to the dock when low on power, recharge, and then pick up where it left off.
  • Model: E4
  • UPC: 850016799340
↑ less
Buy Now
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $318
Walmart · 5 mos ago
Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
$318 $380

It's $62 under list price.

Features
  • Methodical Cleaning: Logical Route Planning, intelligent navigation, and a Z-shape route clean your floors effectively and quickly. Infrared-sensors help avoid collisions, and cliff-sensors for preventing accidental falls. An anti-tangle main brush and side brush keep E4 cleaning without interruption.
  • 2-In-1 Vacuum and Mop: Get brighter floors with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Get up to 2000Pa of power suction with minimum noise and a super-slim 3.55in design. Low enough to reach under beds, sofas, and areas where dirt hides.
  • App & Voice Control: Schedule cleanups at anytime and anywhere with the Mi home app. Start and stop cleaning with Amazon Alexa. (Note: No separate remote control provided).
  • High-Capacity Battery and Auto Top-Up: A 100% larger 5200mAh battery means enough energy to clean up to 2152sqft. Auto-Top-up means E4 will return to the dock when low on power, recharge, and then pick up where it left off.
  • Model: E4
  • UPC: 850016799340
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% -- $150 Buy Now
Walmart 16% -- $318 Check Price
Amazon   $350 (exp 1 mo ago) $380 Check Price