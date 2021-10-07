New
B&H Photo Video · 23 mins ago
$149 $179
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- color night vision
- dual motion-activated floodlights
- 2-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- 105 dB siren
- compatible w/ Alexa
- Model: B08F6DWKQP
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Smart Home Deals at Lowe's
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
X-Sense 2K Outdoor Dual-Band WiFi Spotlight Camera
$30 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6EDUYSW5" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HWitson US via Amazon.
Features
- Motion-Activated Lights
- Color Night Vision
- 2-Way Audio
- IP66 Waterproof
- 156° Viewing Angle
- 2.4/5 GHz WiFi
- Model: S01
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Dodocool Outdoor Solar WiFi Security Camera
$70 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WILHESG3" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Belmins via Amazon.
Features
- IP67 Waterproof
- 2-Wat Audio
- Night Vision
- Motion Detection
Amazon · 2 days ago
Baobang 1080p Hidden Spy Camera USB Charger
$17 $26
free shipping
Save $9 with coupon code "338TJU1F". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
Features
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Back to School Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to $500 off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on Macbooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple TV, Mac mini, and Apple Watch. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Shipping adds $3.99 or is free with most orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 512GB SSD (2020) for $999 (low by $500).
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$779 $999
free shipping
It's $20 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $226. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- In Gold at this price.
Features
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTL2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi System
$215 in cart $250
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- covers up to 5,800-sq. ft.
- parental control
- works with Alexa
- Model: Deco X20
New
B&H Photo Video · 5 mins ago
Ruggard Backpacks with UVC Sterilization Pockets
from $45
free shipping
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
Features
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|16%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register