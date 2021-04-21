New
Rightline Gear Range 2 Car Top Cargo Bag
$52 $70
free shipping

Get 25% off and the best price we found by $27. Buy Now at Belk

  • In Black.
  • 15-cubic foot capacity
  • measures 40" L x 36" W x 18" H
  • fits crossovers, SUVs, and minivans
  • UV protected PVC Semi-Coated Mesh XT
  • urethane coated zipper under a hook-and-loop-close zipper flap
  • attaches to roof rack or door frame weather molding
  • fold downs for storage in a stuff sack
  • includes 4 straps and 4 clips
  • Model: 100R20
