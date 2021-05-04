Revolution Cooking 2-Slice High Speed Smart Touchscreen Toaster for $252
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Revolution Cooking 2-Slice High Speed Smart Touchscreen Toaster
$252 $300
free shipping

Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • removable crumb tray w/ reminder
  • measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
  • exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
  • 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
  • Model: R180
Details
Comments
  • Code "MOM"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 4 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
Leave a comment!

3 comments
Berv85
$250 for a toaster? Your not very smart. Actually the toaster is smarter..lol
41 min ago
jasonk43
If you need a $250+ two-slice smart toaster... I have a bridge to sell you. It's a smart bridge, too.
50 min ago
Paradoxx
what the heck?
1 hr 59 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 37% -- $252 Buy Now