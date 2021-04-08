Save $160 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 110Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 8 ohms impedance
- gold-plated binding post speaker terminals
- measures 4-1/4" x 11-5/8" x 4-1/2"
- Model: M8WH
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
An in-cart discount puts it $20 under our January mention and at the lowest price we've seen. It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12" copper-spun front-firing woofer
- Low pass crossover and phase control
- Model: 1016571
Save on a variety of speakers from Niles, Jamo, Polk Audio, and Definitive Technology. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Niles OS7.3 Indoor/Outdoor Speaker Pair for $249 (low by $150).
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
It's a low today by $199 and $190 less than our October mention. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in White.
- 10 amplified speakers
- optical digital output
- streams more than 30 services
- Model: PBASEUS1
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|64%
|--
|$89
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register