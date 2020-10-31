rescareus.com · 1 hr ago
Rescare CPAP Cleaner with LED Display
$50 $80
free shipping

Apply coupon code "RESdeal30" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at rescareus.com

Features
  • sanitizes and cleans CPAP mask and hose
  • purports to kill 99.99% of germs/bacteria
  • includes CPAP cleaner, bag, 3 adapters, USB cable, USB charging socket, and user manual
  • Model: M3
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "RESdeal30"
  • Expires 10/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health rescareus.com
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
rescareus.com 68% -- $50 Buy Now