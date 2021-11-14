It's $8 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's $15 less than you'd pay from Renogy direct. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Renogy_Solar via eBay.
- flex range of up to 248 degrees
- only a tenth of an inch thick
- Model: RNG-100DB-H
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships in about 6 days.
- 3 outlets
- Model: 2241
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3700 rated watts and 4500 peak watts
- 5–20R 120V duplex household outlet, a RV-Ready Tt-30R 30A outlet, and 2 USB outlets
- remote start key fob (works up to 260ft away)
Coupon code "ANKERA2762L" cuts it to $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anker via Amazon.
- Available at this price in the 6ft Black option.
- 12 AC outlets
- 3 USB ports
- 3-line 4000 Joule surge protection
- optimized PowerIQ charging
- Model: A2762111
Apply code "AFF20w" to save $26. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- built-in MPPT control module
- monocrystalline silicon cell
- LED charge indicator
- includes mouting hardware
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Save on impact drivers, saws, lights, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
It's the lowest price we could find by $60 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RenogySolarUS via Amazon.
- backlit LCD screen
- corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
- integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices
That's $41 under our October mention, $184 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 40A MPPT charge controller
- tray cable
- mounting Z brackets
- two 100W 12V monocrystalline solar panels
That is a savings of $51 off the list price, and a $21 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 189Wh battery pack
- built-in LED lights with 4 modes
- can be charged via AC outlet, car socket, or solar panel
- includes QC USB port, Type-C, D-Tape, and AC outlet
- Model: Phoenix 200
