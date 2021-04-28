It's hard to find at most local retailers and it's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes two attachments and six length combs for your face, head, and detail trimming
- Stainless steel blades
- Model: PG6855A
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- removable blade system
- vacuum collects up to 90% of trimmed hairs
- includes 6 length-altering combs, barber scissors, & a convenient storage pouch
- Model: HKVAC2000A
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within a month or two.
- In Spring Water
Stock up and save on sunscreen, moisturiser, haircare, vitamins, candles, women's sanitary items, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch 3-oz. Sunscreen Lotion for $7.57 (low by a buck).
Clip the 20% off coupon and apply code "ABCDEFTT" to save a total of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Paitree via Amazon.
- 3 limiting combs
- IPX7 waterproof
- side burn and nose hair trimmer
- up to 90 minutes use on a full charge
To get this price, check out via Subscribe & Save. That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black Buffalo Plaid pictured)
- Stock varies by store
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
That's $100 off and the best price we could find, beating even Sam's Club by $1. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300 games built in
- arcade-quality hardware
- Model: AH8801
