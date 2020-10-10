New
Daily Steals · 53 mins ago
Remington R800 Series WETech Rotary Shaver
$50 $70
free shipping

It'll cost you at least $20 more to get this close a shave elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Turbo mode
  • Active contour
  • Stubble attachment
  • PrecisionPlus heads
  • Model: PR1385
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/10/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming Daily Steals Remington
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Daily Steals 28% -- $50 Buy Now