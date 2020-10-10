It'll cost you at least $20 more to get this close a shave elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Rechargeable battery
- Turbo mode
- Active contour
- Stubble attachment
- PrecisionPlus heads
- Model: PR1385
Expires 10/10/2020
Published 53 min ago
Coupon code "6347920" makes it $5 less than Remington's direct price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- HyperFlex neck adjusts to any angle
- PrecisionPlus rotary heads capture short and long hairs with every pass
There's almost 3,000 items to save on, including dental, skin care, hair care and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Clip the on-page $3 off coupon and apply code "Y9SLXBJS" to save $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kemei Professional Clipper via Amazon.
- rechargeable 2,500mAh lithium-ion battery
- LED indicator light
- adjustable taper level
- includes 6 attachment combs, cleaning brush, red blade guard, plastic comb, and USB charging cable
- Model: KM-1986-golden-01
Apply coupon code "45CWRXCB" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Misue-GH via Amazon.
- made of stainless steel
- includes cape, hair sweep brush, cutting scissors, thinning shears, razor comb, dressing comb, & hair clips
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop the price. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- this offer is for Prime members only.
- 16 cartridges
Use coupon code "DNSG9" to drop the price to $229.99. That's a refurb low by $10, and $200 less than you'd expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's described as showing a "pink/green shade on the screen".
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- In several colors (Midnight Black pictured)
Use coupon code "DNFSCM" for the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
Coupon code "ZDBRAVEN" drops it to the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 40mm beryllium drivers
- noise-isolating memory foam earcups
- audio cable w/ 3.5mm stereo gold-plated plug
- leather carrying case
That's the best price we could find by $10, but most merchants charge at least $130. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in Rose Gold.
- quartz movement
- stainless steel band
- water resistance to 164 feet
- Model: MK3650
