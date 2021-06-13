Reebok Active Enhanced Convertible Grip Bag for $50
eBay · 1 hr ago
Reebok Active Enhanced Convertible Grip Bag
$50
free shipping

It's $20 under what Reebok currently charges on their own site. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Chartreuse (pictured) or Gravity Grey.
  • Sold by Reebok via eBay.
  • converts from duffel to backpack
  • shoulder straps and carry handle
  • separate mesh bag for post-workout gear
  • large front zip pocket
  • 40.75 L
  • Model: 60144
