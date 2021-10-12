That's the best deal we've seen for any Redragon gaming keyboard, and $13 less than you'd pay for a similar one elsewhere (with Red switches instead of Blue). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.49 shipping fee.
- Cherry Blue MX equivalent switches
- n-Key rollover
- 11 media keys
- 19 backlighting modes
- Model: Kumara K552-2
Expires in 20 hr
Published 15 min ago
Apply coupon code "N3AIB86C" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tessmall via Amazon.
- Available in Silver at this price.
- refined scissor mechanism
- compatible with all iPad models w/ systems iOS 9.1 or later
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szsea US via Amazon.
- Blue Switches
- 100% anti-ghosting
- 18 RGB backlit effect modes
- Model: Hi 100
Clip the 50% coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "KMKJREAY" to get this deal. That's $3 under our August mention, $17 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Gray.
- Sold by Thousandshores via Amazon.
- Mac, Windows, and Android compatible
- 280mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- switches between up to 3 devices
- measures 14.7" x 5.07" x 0.73"
- stainless steel and ABS
- numeric keypad
- low profile keys
- Model: BKA3-8B
That's $4 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Code "ARTECK20OFF" drops the price to $19.03. Buy Now at Amazon
- rechargeable lithium battery
- includes receiver and charging cable
- Model: HW192
Deals include up to $200 off select Windows laptops, monitors under $200, up to $300 off select Chromebooks, up to $460 on a Best Buy gift card with a trade-in of a qualifying iPad, up to $800 off TVs, up to $900 off the Phone 13 Pro, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup when available to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Cherry MX Speed switches
- 6 one-touch hot keys
- 18 programmable G-keys
- integrated numeric keypad
- palm rest
- PC compatible
- Model: CH-9127114-NA
The reward certificate makes it the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This game is expected for release on December 8, 2021.
