Redragon 2.0 Channel RGB Backlight Desktop Soundbar for $35
moobibear.com · 33 mins ago
Redragon 2.0 Channel RGB Backlight Desktop Soundbar
$35 $50
$2 shipping

Coupon code "Moobibear30" cuts an extra $15 off for a low by $5. Buy Now at moobibear.com

  • Shipping adds $2.
Features
  • RGB lighting bar with 4 modes
  • 3.5mm audio and mic cables
  • measures 15.8" x 2.8"
  • USB powered
  • 4-watt driver
  • Model: Adiemus GS560
  • Code "Moobibear30"
  • Expires 9/30/2021
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
