Redragon 2.0 Channel RGB Backlight Desktop Soundbar for $35

New
moobibear.com · 33 mins ago
$35 $50
$2 shipping
Coupon code "Moobibear30" cuts an extra $15 off for a low by $5. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $2.
Features
- RGB lighting bar with 4 modes
- 3.5mm audio and mic cables
- measures 15.8" x 2.8"
- USB powered
- 4-watt driver
- Model: Adiemus GS560
Details
Comments
Related Offers
HP · 3 wks ago
HP X1000 Gaming Speakers w/ Subwoofer
$79 $99
free shipping
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
Features
- 30 watts RMS total system power
- 50mm drivers in the satellite speakers
- 100mm driver in the subwoofer
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- Model: 8PB07AA#ABL
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker Pair
$335 $499
free shipping
$164 less than other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Electronics Expo via Amazon.
Features
- integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth wireless technology, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs
- Powered speaker pair
- 68Hz to 21kHz frequency response
- 13.3" tall
- Model: R-51PM
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Glasses
$39 $60
$2 shipping
Use coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $18.
Update: They're now $39.19. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- elastic head band
- programmable via Bluetooth app for iOS and Android
- non-polarized
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
Smart RGB LED Light Bar 2-Pack
$18 $26
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $8. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 8 display modes
- 4 brightness levels
- 5 speed levels
- voice control
- built-in mic
- USB or battery powered
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Programmable Bluetooth LED Hat
$28 $40
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $12 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- removable LED sign
moobibear.com · 5 days ago
Rechargeable XHP70 LED Flashlight
$20 $29
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|moobibear.com
|50%
|--
|$35
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register