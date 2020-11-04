New
Rebecca Minkoff · 19 mins ago
Rebecca Minkoff Sasha Dress
$47 $59
free shipping

Apply coupon code " SZ6WJM-V95RAP" for a savings of 75% off the list price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff

Tips
  • Availiable in Carmine Rose.
  • It's a final sale item and cannot be exchanged or returned.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code " SZ6WJM-V95RAP"
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Dresses Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Rebecca Minkoff 74% -- $47 Buy Now