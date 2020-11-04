Apply coupon code " SZ6WJM-V95RAP" for a savings of 75% off the list price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Availiable in Carmine Rose.
- It's a final sale item and cannot be exchanged or returned.
It's $59 under list and the best price we could find on this chic, best-selling, uber-comfortable dress. Apply coupon code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP" to get this price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Heather Gray at this price.
Apply coupon code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" to make this the lowest price we could find by at least $42. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Petal Pink or Black in sizes XS or S only.
Apply coupon code "SZ6WJM-V95RAP" for a savings of 76% off the list price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Mint Multi.
- This a final sale item; it can not be returned or exchanged.
Save on almost 400 dresses for those days you want to get your glad-rags on. Shop Now at Lulus
Find great deals on dresses for all occasions, from casual to office, and even formal. There are over 80 styles to choose from. Shop Now at Venus
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping on orders over $75 with code "FS75".
- These are final sale items, and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Apply coupon code "FS75" to bag free shipping on an overall great price for a dress from this brand. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Heather Grey.
- It's also available in Olive for $14.99.
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Save on nearly 600 styles. Choose from mini dresses, wraps, sheaths, and more. Shop Now at Forever 21
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Apply code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" to save an extra 20% off already discounted designer women's handbags, clothing, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Rebecca Minkoff
Shop discounted designer women's handbags, clothing, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Rebecca Minkoff
It's half off at $29 under list price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- In Seashell Pink in XS to XL.
Apply coupon code "LOVERM-4B2YSP" for $119 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- Available in Perla.
- removable chain strap
- measures 8" x 5.5" x 1.75"
It's $89 under list price. Buy Now at Rebecca Minkoff
- 14" strap drop
- exterior back slide pocket
- front slide pocket
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Rebecca Minkoff
|74%
|--
|$47
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register