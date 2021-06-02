Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk for $110
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 24 mins ago
Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
$110 $230
free shipping

It's $120 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
  • Pull-out keyboard tray
  • Weight capacity tested to support 120 lbs.
  • Tempered-glass computer desk work surface
  • Metal frame construction with a powder-coat finish
  • Model: HM-4601
  • Published 24 min ago
