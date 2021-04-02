That's $13 less than Office Depot charges. Buy Now at GoVets
- Add it to cart to see this price.
- waterfall seat cushion to help improve circulation
- cushioned headrest and armrests
- steel, wooden and plastic frame
- tested to support 275 lbs.
- Model: CS-2173E
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
An in-cart discount makes this the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at GoVets
- Available in White.
- lumbar support
- waterfall type seat
- bonded leather upholstery
- pneumatic height adjustment
- tilt angle & tension adjustment w/ lock
That's a savings of half off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 44.31" x 26" x 31.13"
- pneumatic height adjustment
- supports up to 275-lbs.
- locking casters
- swivel seat
- Model: CS-2169E-VN
It's $130 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Gray/Black.
- breathable mesh backrest
- adjustable lumbar support
- pneumatic seat-height adjustment
- 1-touch tilt and tilt lock
- height-adjustable arm rests
- Model: HLC-2688F-1MT
That's $110 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- height- and tilt-adjustable
- bonded leather
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Plus, members get 15% back in rewards points. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Amphion Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $329.99 (a low by $10).
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
It's $45 under our mention from December and $396 less than a factory sealed chair from Herman Miller direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- Available in Grey Slate.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar
- AirWeave provides aeration
Save on over 80 items to spruce up your work space. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Select items qualify for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees.
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan 59" Managers Desk for $174.99 (low by $50).
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BestForLess Store via Amazon.
- gas lift
- mesh back
- 250-lb. capacity
- adjustable height
- 360° swivel casters
- adjustable tension control
- Model: VN-H03-Black
- UPC: 701385220327, 848837005412, 717049506874, 782560138354
It's $46 under our mention from January, the lowest price we could find by $46, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at GoVets
- powder-coat steel legs
- scratch-resistant finish
- pneumatic lift-assist controls
- Model: HM-4801-1
That's half price. Plus, you'll get about $18 back in rewards. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Weight capacity tested to support 275 lbs.
- Waterfall seat cushion helps improve circulation to the lower limbs.
- Bonded leather fabric and mesh back blend durability with cooling airflow.
- Model: GF-81368H
- UPC: 735854841751
Save a buck over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Walnut at this price.
- 2 high-sided drawers with hang rails
- fits letter- and legal-size files
- made of laminate with particleboard hardware
- measures 30" H x 29.5" W x 19" D
- Model: OD13334260
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|GoVets
|57%
|--
|$107
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register