Realspace 48" Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk for $250
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 9 hrs ago
Realspace 48" Electric Height-Adjustable Standing Desk
$250 $330
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • 1 file drawer
  • scratch-resistant work surface
  • weight capacity tested to support 100 lb.
  • Model: ET118WEWHT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Computer Desks Office Depot and OfficeMax Realspace
Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Office Depot and OfficeMax 24% -- $250 Buy Now