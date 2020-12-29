New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Razer Kraken Stereo Gaming Headset
$50 $80
free shipping

It's $19 less than buying it new elsewhere. (Most charge around $80 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Classic Black.
  • Sold by Gamesngadgetsplus via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • retractable noise isolating mic
  • analog volume control wheel
  • Model: RZ04-02830100-R3U1
