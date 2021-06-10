Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $70
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard
$70 $149
free shipping

That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
  • A 90-day Pro-Distributing warranty applies.
Features
  • Razer optical switches
  • doubleshot PBT keycaps
  • RGB Chroma backlighting
  • aluminum case
  • Model: RZ0303390500R3U1
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
