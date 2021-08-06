Razer Blade Pro 17 Coffee Lake i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU for $1,600

That's $799 less than you'd pay for a new one, and quite the savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesalebroker via eBay.
- A 60-day Wholesale Broker Replacement/Repair Warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 1080p 240Hz display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: RZ09-03148E02-R3U1
Published 18 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $600 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) OLED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q 8GB Studio Edition GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03287EM2-R3U1
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $400 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Apply coupon code "HP21BTS5" to get this deal. That's $61 under our mention from last week, $161 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also tied with our March mention as the second-lowest price we've seen for this configuration.) Plus, the free wireless mouse is a $16.95 value. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- Wireless mouse will appear in cart.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes HP Wireless 220 Mouse
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's around $4 less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellurize via eBay.
- includes filter and USB cable
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
That's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
- A 90-day Pro-Distributing warranty applies.
- Razer optical switches
- doubleshot PBT keycaps
- RGB Chroma backlighting
- aluminum case
- Model: RZ0303390500R3U1
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $17. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day seller warranty applies.
- 12 button thumb grid
- Windows 10 compatible
- thumb wheel goes left and right, as well as up, down and in
- Model: RZ01-02410200-R3U1
