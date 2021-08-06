Razer Blade Pro 17 Coffee Lake i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU for $1,600
Refurb Razer Blade Pro 17 Coffee Lake i7 17.3" Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU
$1,600 $3,200
free shipping

That's $799 less than you'd pay for a new one, and quite the savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by wholesalebroker via eBay.
  • A 60-day Wholesale Broker Replacement/Repair Warranty is provided.
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 17.3" 1920x1080 1080p 240Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
  • Model: RZ09-03148E02-R3U1
