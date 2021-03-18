New
Certified Refurb Razer Blade 15 i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,980 $2,650
free shipping

That's $119 less than you'd pay for a new one with just a 256GB SSD elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Razer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidida GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: RZ09-03137E02
