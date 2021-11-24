That is a $300 low price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 10th Gen. 2.60GHz Comet Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics
- Model: RZ09-0369BE22-R3U1
- UPC: 810056141158
-
Published 9 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $300 under our June mention and a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) OLED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q 8GB Studio Edition GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03287EM2-R3U1
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Save on almost 900 items, with computer and electronic accessories from $4, memory cards from $10, laptops from $75, TVs from $100, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Insignia F30 NS-50F301NA22 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Fire Smart TV for $299.99 ($150 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for $399.99 ($150 off).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Razer direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Round in Regular or Large.
- blue light filter
- IPX4 water resistant
- touch control
- Model: RZ82-03630400-R3U1
That's $5 under our mention from last November and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16K DPI optical sensor
- 6 programmable buttons
- 450 hour battery
- Model: RZ01-03150100-R3U1
That's $4 under our August mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with leading cloud gaming services
- latency-free
- USB Type C charging port for pass-through charging
- Model: RZ06-03360100-R3U1
It's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or Green at this price.
- Not a My Best Buy member? It is free to sign up.
- retractable noise isolating mic
- analog volume control wheel
- Model: RZ04-02830100-R3U1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|15%
|--
|$1700
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$2895 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register