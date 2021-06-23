Razer Blade 15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" OLED 4K Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB RTX GPU for $1,700
eBay · 1 hr ago
Razer Blade 15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" OLED 4K Gaming Laptop w/ 8GB RTX GPU
$1,700 $2,300
free shipping

That's $600 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Razer via eBay.
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) OLED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q 8GB Studio Edition GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: RZ09-03287EM2-R3U1
