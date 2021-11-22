That's the best price we could find for this bundle by $27 and $26 less than you'd pay for these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard
- Razer Black Shark V2 X headset
- Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad
- Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse
- Model: RZ85-02742200-B3U1
-
-
-
Save on gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $39.99 ($40 off).
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
Shop a selection of discounted adapters from $4.99. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice USB Type-C to 4K DisplayPort, HDMI, and Single-Link DVI-D Passive Adapter for $19.99 (low by $7).
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Razer direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Round in Regular or Large.
- blue light filter
- IPX4 water resistant
- touch control
- Model: RZ82-03630400-R3U1
It's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or Green at this price.
- Not a My Best Buy member? It is free to sign up.
- retractable noise isolating mic
- analog volume control wheel
- Model: RZ04-02830100-R3U1
That's $5 under our mention from last November and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16K DPI optical sensor
- 6 programmable buttons
- 450 hour battery
- Model: RZ01-03150100-R3U1
That's $4 under our August mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with leading cloud gaming services
- latency-free
- USB Type C charging port for pass-through charging
- Model: RZ06-03360100-R3U1
