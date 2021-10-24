That's $27 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Focus Camera via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- doubleshot PBT keycaps
- RGB backlighting
- works with Philips Hue
- Model: RZ03033905
Published 31 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and apply code "30MZX92G" for a savings of $30, which drops it $6 under our April mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue Switch pictured).
- Sold by GuangZhou RK Digital Trading LTD. via Amazon.
- 71 keys
- RGB side lights
- 17 backlighting modes
- wired or wireless with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- wide compatibility (check product page for specific models)
- Model: RK71
Clip the 50% coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "KMKJREAY" to get this deal. That's $3 under our August mention, $17 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Gray.
- Sold by Thousandshores via Amazon.
- Mac, Windows, and Android compatible
- 280mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- switches between up to 3 devices
- measures 14.7" x 5.07" x 0.73"
- stainless steel and ABS
- numeric keypad
- low profile keys
- Model: BKA3-8B
Apply code "55DEAL" to save $33. Buy Now at Aukey
- 104 keys
- full n-key rollover with anti-ghosting
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset effects
- includes gaming software for Windows
- Model: KMG18
Save on selection of gaming keybaords. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $189.99 (low by $2).
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
That's $5 under our mention from last November and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16K DPI optical sensor
- 6 programmable buttons
- 450 hour battery
- Model: RZ01-03150100-R3U1
It's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- interchangeable thumbsticks
- 2 interchangeable D pads
- 2 remappable multi-function bumpers, 4 multi-function triggers, and a quick control panel
- Model: RZ06-02250100-R3U1
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Mercury White or Classic Black.
- 5 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI optical sensor
- Model: RZ01-02540200-R3C1
Most stores charge around $170. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" woven glass fiber drivers
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 3.5mm and USB connectors
- Model: RZ05-02460100-R3U1
