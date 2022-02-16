This budget version of the Pro earbuds are typically only available overseas, which is at least $18 more elsewhere, domestically. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Pro-Distributing via eBay.
- 60ms low-latency
- 13mm drivers
- water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.2
- built-in mic
- Model: RZ12-03830100-R3G1
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY15" and save $19 off list. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $50, and the first time we've seen this price for the Rectangle style. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Rectangle (pictured) or Round styles.
- IPX4 water resistant
- touch control
- includes blue-light blocking lenses and polarized sunglass lenses
- Model: RZ82-03630200-R3U1
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a 40% drop in price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black/Blue or Black.
- 7.1 surround sound
- 40mm drivers
- bendable cardioid mic
- in-headset audio controls
- Model: RZ04-02890200-R3U1
You'd pay $31 more if you bought these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Razer Cynosa Lite keyboard
- Razer Black Shark V2 X headset
- Razer Gigantus V2 mouse pad
- Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse
- Model: RZ85-02742200-B3U1
