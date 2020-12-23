New
Certified Refurb Razer Blade 15 Base Edition 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 4K Laptop w/ 8GB GPU
$1,250 $2,300
That's $650 less than a new one at Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Razer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 4K OLED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 207 8GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: RZ09-03287EM2-REFB
