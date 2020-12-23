That's $650 less than a new one at Best Buy. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 4K OLED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 207 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03287EM2-REFB
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
Save on 36 models and configurations of this popular brand for gamers and for work. Shop Now at eBay
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
It's $58 less than buying it new from Madison Seating direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- adjustable arms
- adjustable lumbar support
- 5-star base
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Save on nearly 20 Razer brand keyboards, mice, and headsets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset for $34.99 (30% off).
That's the best price we've seen and a current low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White only at this price.
- 5 programmable buttons
- 6,400 DPI optical sensor
- Model: RZ01-02540200-R3C1
That's a savings of $45 off the list price, and $3 less than you'd pay at your local Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green at this price.
- 50mm drivers
- cooling gel-infused cushions
- retractable noise-cancelling microphone
- in-line audio controls
- Model: RZ04-02051100-R3U1
That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on January 7 but can be ordered now.
- customizable chroma lighting
- built-in cable management
- syncs with Razer hardware, Philips HUE, and gear from 30+ partners
- Model: RZ02-03020100-R3U1
