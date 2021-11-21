It's $300 under our June mention and a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 3840x2160 (4K) OLED display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q 8GB Studio Edition GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: RZ09-03287EM2-R3U1
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
Use coupon "BFLT16" to drop the price. It's the best we've seen for this SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
That's the best price we could find for a storm glass by $11. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doublewinsells via eBay.
- weather forecast gadget
This is a great sale if you need to stock up on T-shirts, shorts, joggers, or jackets. Orders over $40 will drop by 30% in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket. You can buy one for $25 or two for $35 (which would be half the original price for two.)
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under what you'd pay at Razer direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Round in Regular or Large.
- blue light filter
- IPX4 water resistant
- touch control
- Model: RZ82-03630400-R3U1
It's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Classic Black.
- full anti-ghosting
- ergonomic palm rest
- 32 programmable keys
- braided cable connection
- powered by Razer Chroma
- Windows and Mac compatible
- Razer Mecha-Membrane technology
- programmable 8-way directional thumbpad and scroll wheel
- Model: RZ07-02270100-R3U1
That's $5 under our mention from last November and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16K DPI optical sensor
- 6 programmable buttons
- 450 hour battery
- Model: RZ01-03150100-R3U1
That's $4 under our August mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with leading cloud gaming services
- latency-free
- USB Type C charging port for pass-through charging
- Model: RZ06-03360100-R3U1
