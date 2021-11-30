You'd pay $9 more at Walmart. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
The price drops for members. (It's free to sign up.) You'd pay twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get $2 under what you'd pay for same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- purportedly holds power for up to 10 years in storage
- Model: 815-72BX
That's the best price we could find by $7. These cathode batteries out-perform traditional coppertop batteries in length of use and power. Buy Now at Amazon
- resealable storage tray
- Cathode batteries
Save on AA and AAA batteries. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Duracell Optimum AA Batteries 18-Pack for $11.19 ($9 off)
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Delipow Battery Store via Amazon.
- 4-bay smart charger
- 2-hour fast charge
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this low, making it a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 alkaline AA batteries
- 24 alkaline AAA batteries
- Model: E91E92-48
- UPC: 039800137586
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|41%
|$7 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register