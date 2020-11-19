That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: 824-36PPF
-
Expires 12/2/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
It's $119 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's the best price we could find for this quantity by $12. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- up to 10 years shelf life
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $25.45. That's $7 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- shelf life up to 10-years
Save $2 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 50 AA batteries
- 50 AAA batteries
There are almost 30,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
1 comment
Last time these went on sale I bought several AA/AAA/9v
Great price on sale.
I would just go to the store and buy them. Avoid the instore pickup they take a day or two for the items to be ready for pickup and a pain waiting in line to get them.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|41%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register