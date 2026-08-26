At Amazon, these Raycon Everyday earbuds are $16 below other sellers. They include active noise cancellation, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case. Shipping is free. Several colors are available. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 waterproof
- Active Noise Cancellation
- 8-Hour Playtime
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Published 20 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|19%
|$56 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$64
|Buy Now
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